Uganda regulator addresses data consumption concerns

Failure to understand the use of technology is one of the leading complaints by consumers for their data and faster internet consumption. However, according to telecom operators and communications regulators, consumers must understand and monitor the apps that consume their data to avoid fast depletion. As a way of sensitizing consumers and preventing further complaints, the communications regulator organizes meetings to create an understanding between consumers and internet service providers. Today, the Uganda Communications Commission organized a consumer town hall meeting in Kampala to address consumer concerns. The regulator is also developing a tool to monitor data usage.