UEYI & CGC craft new partnership to create jobs

Unemployment Ends With Me Youth initiative (UEYI) started by NTV's news anchor Sandrah Twinoburyo has partnered with Concern for the girl child to facilitate the sharing of resources and best practices in developing initiatives that promote youth empowerment with a particular focus on women and girls. According to the executive director of Concern for the Girl Child, Majorie Seruwo, this collaboration will offer vulnerable girls an opportunity to access Education, Mentorship, and skilling.