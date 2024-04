Three die in Kampala-Gulu highway road crash

Three people have died in a road crash near Karuma town, Nwoya District, on the Kampala-Gulu Highway. The crash involved a bus belonging to Nile Star Bus Company that was traveling from Arua to Kampala and a Toyota Hiace Van that was headed to Juba, South Sudan, from Kampala. ASP Ongom David Mudong, the police spokesperson for Aswa West, attributed the accident to reckless driving.