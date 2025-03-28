Tension erupts in Lwemiyaga as soldiers defy orders to hold campaign meeting

Tension erupted in Lwemiyaga Town after armed soldiers defied orders from the Office of the President and forcibly held a meeting at a local school to launch a campaign aimed at defeating MP Theodore Sekikubo. This comes on the heels of a similar incident last year, where several of Sekikubo's supporters were teargassed for trying to attend a meeting, during which Retired Brigadier General Rwashande publicly insulted Sekikubo and declared his intention to challenge him in the upcoming election. Today, the Secretary in the Office of the President, Hajji Yunus Kakande, called on Brigadier General Rwashande not to hold any further meetings at the school. The gathering was then peacefully called off.