Senior Six students start A-Level exams around the country

A total of one hundred ten thousand, five hundred sixty-nine (110,569) Senior Six candidates have started writing their Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education exams today across the country. The candidates have begun the exercise with History and Mathematics papers. At Kololo Secondary School, in Kampala, headteacher Edward Kanoonya says the early morning rains have caused minor disruptions for the 328 candidates as well as exam invigilators.