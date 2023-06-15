Prof Yunus Mgaya Assumes Office as New Chancellor of Kampala International University

Kampala International University has unveiled a new chancellor, Prof Yunus Mgaya, who takes over from outgoing office holder, Prof Mahmood Mamdani. Formally taking office today, the Tanzanian born academic, says the nurturing of young minds by institutions of higher education, regardless of their size, is an endeavour that has always been very dear to his heart. He comes into office a day ahead of his first graduation ceremony, due tomorrow. Formed in 2001, Kampala International University boasts a student population of over 25,000 students from 23 countries worldwide.