Prime Minister Nabbanja leads Kawempe North vote hunt for NRM

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja led the hunt for votes to elect an MP for the Kawempe North constituency on behalf of the NRM's flagbearer, Faridah Nambi. Speaking at a meeting in Kazo Angola, the premier assured residents that if elected, the NRM representative would be a viable voice in the party’s parliamentary caucus and contribute to development in the area. The NRM campaigns have attracted sizeable crowds and have been less exposed to violence in the constituency.