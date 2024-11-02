Police stop Jumah prayers with teargas after clashes

Tensions erupted in Koboko yesterday after Jumah prayers ended in chaos, with police using tear gas to disperse a group of Muslims clashing over ownership of the Main Kawthar Mosque in Koboko Municipality. The conflict stems from ongoing divisions between those aligned with the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council in Old Kampala and those supporting the Kibuli faction. Following a joint security decision, leadership of the mosque was transferred to the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council on Wednesday, prompting backlash from some community members who are now demanding the mosque's closure. The violence resulted in five individuals sustaining serious injuries and being hospitalized at Koboko Hospital.