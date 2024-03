Police intervenes with teargas as Masaka NUP members clash

A section of National Unity Party supporters in Masaka have today clashed, following plans to discuss reports that some of them had crossed to the Patriotic League of Uganda, a pressure group allied to Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba. This prompted the police to deploy tear gas to disperse the clashing party members, who are also divided among those backing Nyendo Mukungwe MP Mathias Mpuuga and those behind Masaka Mayor Florence Namayanja.