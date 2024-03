Police double bounty to UGX 20 million for Tabula Luggya's arrest

The Police Criminal Investigations Department has increased the bounty for anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of Tabula Luggya, a key suspect in the killing of Ndiga clan head Daniel Bbosa last month. The bounty, which stood at Shs10 million when it was announced, has been raised to Shs20 million, according to Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson.