The National Unity Platform leader Robert Kyagulanyi has condemned the continued abductions and torture of his supporters, with the latest being a one Eric Mwesigwa who was reportedly abducted by unknown individuals last month. The victim would be tortured for nine days and later dumped in an unknown place only to be rescued by a boda boda operator who rushed him to hospital. We warn you that some of you may find these images disturbing.