Nancy Kalembe condemns brutality, blames NRM voters for crisis

Former presidential candidate Nancy Kalembe has condemned the recent brutality against National Unity Platform members and journalists by security operatives. Speaking to NTV, Kalembe said the current regime should reflect on its past and remember that it came to power in the late 1980s and 1990s because it was perceived as better than previous governments. The one-time presidential candidate added that those who voted for the National Resistance Movement in the 2021 elections should also share the blame for what has gone wrong.