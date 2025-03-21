MPs institute committee to push Buganda kingdom’s issues

Members of Parliament from the Buganda Caucus have instituted a special committee to study issues that affect Buganda including social, economic and political factors. In this, they are seeking redress through advocacy on the floor of Parliament. The MPs say these issues, if addressed and implemented, will bring about desired development in Buganda. The call came during a media discourse in preparation for Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II's birthday celebrations.