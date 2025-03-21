Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Lango health sector gets a major boost with Shs9.6b blood bank
  • 2 National Police recover rifle stolen from security guard in Nwoya district
  • 3 National Climate change, cattle keepers frustrating River Rwizi restoration efforts
  • 4 National Arua UPDF commander dies
  • 5 News Sudan army says it has control of presidential palace in Khartoum