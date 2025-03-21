Makerere introduces Master’s program in emergency and critical care nursing

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which claimed dozens of lives due to a lack of specialized and emergency care skills, Makerere University Medical School has introduced a Master’s program in Emergency and Critical Care Nursing for the next academic year. This follows the completion of the program’s curriculum, developed in consultation with nursing schools in South Africa, Rwanda, and the United States of America. The new program aims to equip nurses with advanced competencies in both emergency and critical care, enabling them to enhance their leadership skills in clinical practice, research, and nursing education.