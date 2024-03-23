Lt Gen Muhanga pleased with progress of Operation Shujaa

The Commander of Land Forces, Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga, expressed satisfaction with the work of commanders of Operation Shujaa in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on March 22, 2024, discussing matters regarding the operation. The commendation came after a meeting with the overall Commander of the Operation, Maj General Dick Prit Olum, and some of his leaders. The meeting was called to inform the strategic leadership of the progress of the conflict. The joint operation against the Allied Democratic Forces started in November 2021.