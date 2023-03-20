Learning resumes a week after a lorry demolished school

Studies at Kasaka Secondary School in Kanoni town council, Gomba district have resumed today following the tragic incident that left four students dead and 20 others wounded, last week. The tragic incident happened on 14 March 2023, after a Sinotruck vehicle lost control and crashed into a school perimeter wall fence, ramming into a computer laboratory, before it proceeded to damage the senior four west classroom block. According to the District Inspector of schools, Charles Lwanga, the traumatized students are still receiving psycho-social support as the studies continue. He has urged parents to send back their children to school.