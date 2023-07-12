Koboko church asks for shs1.1bn 2018 pledge to be honored

The leaders and Clergy in Koboko have called upon President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to complete the payment of his pledge meant for the completion of St Paul church located in Nyangilia Village, Koboko District. According to the leaders, President Museveni pledged 1.1 Billion for the erection of the wall and roofing during a fundraising ceremony in 2018. So far only 230Million has been received, leaving a deficit of 871Million which they say could see the construction progress at 50%.