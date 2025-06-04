Kasaija, Anywar, Akol pick NRM forms to express interest

More politicians who subscribe to the National Resistance Movement are still picking forms to express interest to contest as members of Parliament in their respective constituencies on the NRM ticket. The exercise having started on Monday, some of the politicians who have picked forms to express interest include Hamson Obua, the Government Chief Whip, Finance Minister Matia Kasaija, Water and Environment Minister Betty Anywar, among others.