Islamic banking: Parliament to first harmonise existing laws

Members of Parliament's finance committee are irked by the requirement for them to produce a report on six bills for the operationalization of Islamic banking which they have had less than a week to scrutinize. They have to present the report to the plenary on Tuesday. In a meeting with the committee, Cephas Birungyi, a legal tax consultant, strongly advocated for the enactment of a whole new law to provide for tax measures for Islamic Banking.