Increased DNA testing requests raise concern

The Commissioner of Gender and Women Affairs in the Gender Ministry is calling for a national dialogue as an interim mitigation to the disputes arising from DNA testing. Dr. Angela Nakafeero says that the president instructed the cabinet to start the process of coming up with the law or guidelines before going for the test and the standard, which the testing labs should have. This comes at a time when tension continues to rise in various families, where fathers are uncertain about the children they are having.