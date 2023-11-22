Health officials say cellulitis is most likely cause of illnesses in Kyotera

Results from the Uganda Virus Research Institute have dismissed a suspected anthrax outbreak in Kyotera District, where 14 people have died under unclear circumstances. Samples taken from two individuals in Kyebambe village tested negative for the bacterial zoonotic infection. Kyotera District Health Officer, Dr. Edward Muwanga, mentioned that further investigations in Kabira sub-county have identified the presence of cellulitis and malaria, which could potentially account for the deaths. Cellulitis is a profound skin infection caused by bacteria, typically affecting the arms and legs. Some instances of this illness constitute emergencies.