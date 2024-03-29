FY 2024/25 budget: Finance Ministry tables budget estimates of Shs 58.3 trillion

The Ministry of Finance has presented to Parliament the budget estimates for the next financial year 2024/2025, amounting to 58.340 trillion shillings. The budget will prioritize peace and security, road maintenance, construction of both meter gauge and standard gauge rail, and investment in improving agriculture, among other areas. However, Speaker Anita Among has questioned the ministry's intention to reduce the Parliament Commission's budget by 50%, stating that it will affect the operations of the house to the extent that they will not be able to pay salaries. Juma Kirya covered today's plenary.