Extension of tenure for LC1 and 2 leaders formalized

Extension of the tenure of the local council 1 and 2 have been formalized following the publication in the government gazette. Minister for local government Raphael Magyezi says the notice was gazetted shortly after parliament approved the extension on Thursday. Magyezi says the specific date for the conduct of the elections within the 6 month period which started on 10th July shall be appointed upon consultations with the electoral commission and the ministry of justice and constitutional affairs.