Educational institutions given deadline for teacher registration on EMIS

All educational institutions have until the 15th of April to register their teaching staff on the Education Management Information System (EMIS). The Ministry of Education states that teachers who are not registered risk not being allowed to give lessons in both public and private schools. The Ministry's Permanent Secretary, Ketty Lamaro, mentioned that starting from this academic year, the Government has adopted the Education Management Information System as the primary source of data for determining payment of grants to educational institutions.