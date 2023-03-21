Deputy IGG stops Hoima projects over transparency

The Deputy Inspector General of Government Patricia Achan has stopped the implementation of some projects in Hoima district after it was established that they are ghost projects. These projects fall under the Development Response to Displacement Impact Project, a World Bank-funded project in the Hoima district. Achan has now ordered the Hoima Chief Administrative Officer to recover the money injected into the ghost projects or look for other contractors to undertake the projects afresh.