COVID-19 funds: MPs hear that minister took all accountability paperwork

There is no Covid- 19 vaccines manufactured in the country. This is according to a group of scientists under the Presidential scientific initiatives on epidemics who appeared before the public affairs committee to respond to the Auditor General’s forensic investigation report into government expenditures on Covid-19 funds. Meanwhile, the former Permanent Secretary in the ministry of Science David Obong has accused the minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Dr. Monica Musenero of disappearing with accountability files intended to help the Auditor General's investigations into the expenditures.