China donates shs7.3billion worth of rice in Karamoja

China has donated rice worth 2 million US dollars, approximately 7.3 billion shillings, to Uganda to help feed vulnerable communities in Karamoja and school-going children. This donation follows a request by the government of Uganda to the Chinese government for emergency food assistance for the Karamoja sub-region. Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja says the rice has been tested and approved by the Uganda Bureau of Standards and is ready for distribution.