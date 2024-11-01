Assistant referee Peter Kabugo passes away during sports club Villa match against UPDF

Sports Club Villa beat UPDF 5-0, but there was no celebration after the game following the death of assistant referee Peter Kabugo, who collapsed in the 73rd minute of the game and was pronounced dead a few minutes later at a nearby medical facility. The cause of death for the 27-year-old has not yet been ascertained, but it is suspected that he succumbed to cardiac arrest. Kabugo, a native of Buikwe district, where he will be buried, joined refereeing from the Kagadi District Football Association, where he was working. He had served for three years as a referee in the Uganda Premier League.