A batch of 100,000 iron sheets will be distribute to Karamoja Ex-warriors

The office of the Prime Minister is set to distribute the last batch of over 100,000 iron sheets to the Karamoja region. The iron sheets are part of the over 100,000 iron sheets that will be distributed to reformed Karamojong warriors locally referred to as Karacunas who voluntarily handed over guns to the government and embraced peace. The distribution of the iron sheets comes at a time when some government officials including a minister and former ministers are battling corruption charges in relation to iron sheets that were meant for the people of Karamoja.