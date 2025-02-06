SUPREME COURT RULING: NUP demands release of supporters

Another application has been filed at the High Court seeking orders for the immediate and unconditional release of detainees held without a valid detention warrant. Families of the 15 incarcerated National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters protested their continued detention, calling on the executive to respect the Supreme Court’s decision, which annulled the trial of civilians by military courts. Their lawyers from the National Unity Platform expressed concern that, without additional court orders, the government could hold the detainees indefinitely.