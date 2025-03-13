NMG-U JOURNALISTS ARRESTED :Whereabouts of Raymond Tamale, Denis Kabugo, Abu Lubowa unknown

Two opposition MPs and journalists are among several people who have been arrested in the ongoing Kawempe North By-election on yet to be known charges amid heavy military deployment and brutality from security forces. The MPS Geofrey Kayemba (Bukomansimbi South) and Hillary Kiyaga (Mawokota North) are both NUP MPs. Several journalists have been forced to flee from some polling stations for safety following what’s now suspected to be a deliberate target by the military