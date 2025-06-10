Mao reaches out to aggrieved party members, opponents

In the aftermath of the Democratic Party’s delegates’ conference, Party President General Norbert Mao has insisted that his mandate is valid.Mao, who was unveiling his newly elected National Executive Committee, today insisted that the media had exaggerated the chaos at the party's delegates' conference, in Mbarara, after some members ferried hooligans to disrupt the proceedings. The Democratic Party leader said he had reached out to aggrieved party members, urging those who lost to him to avoid worsening the situation and to instead return to the DP fold.