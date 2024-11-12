Standard Chartered Bank MD talks growth prospects

The role of financial institutions is going to be very important as Uganda targets growth levels of between 6.4 and 7 percent in the FY 2024/2025, a projection set to be supported by investments in downstream economic activities in oil & gas, tourism, exports tech, and agro industrialization. In an exclusive interview with NTV, the Standard Bank Chief Executive Officer, Sanjay Rughani, talks about opportunities for the banking industry and the economy at large in the Ugandan market.