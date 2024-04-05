More businesses are registering online - URSB

New URSB data shows that, out of the newly established business registration methods, mostly online, a total of 20,160 companies were registered, earning 45 billion shillings in the half-year 2023/24. Mercy Kainobwisho, the Director-General of URSB, says the agency will intensify efforts to clean up registers going forward to streamline business identification, etcetera. This was during the presentation of the half-year results for the URSB. Racheal Nabisubi has more.