Hoima Stadium to host multiple sports, ready by end of 2025

State Minister for Sports, Peter Ogwang, has confirmed that the Hoima stadium, which is under construction, will accommodate other sporting disciplines in addition to football. The 20,000-seater stadium is one of the three proposed venues for the 2027 AFCON finals for co-hosts Uganda. The Central Government has confirmed that the facility will be ready by the end of 2025.