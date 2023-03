Veteran editor John Kakande remembers fallen poet John Nagenda

Former presidential advisor on media John Nagenda passed on yesterday after a long illness. John Nagenda, a media icon, has left perhaps an indelible mark among the media fraternity especially through his weekly column One man’s week in the New Vision. Tonight, Jjingo Francis spoke to veteran journalist and former Editor at the New Vision for over 30 years, John Kakande to explain his long relationship with John Nagenda.