UPDF denies involvement in violence against NUP candidate, journalist

The UPDF has disassociated itself from any responsibility for the violence meted out against NUP parliamentary candidate Erias Nalukoola and TOP TV journalist Ibrahim Miracle on Wednesday. Insisting that the UPDF has no authority over the Joint Anti-Terrorism Taskforce (JATT), Army Spokesperson Maj. Gen. Felix Kulayigye condemned the actions of the force. Although the command of the Joint Anti-Terrorism Taskforce (JATT) is shared between the UPDF and other security organs, Maj. Gen. Kulayigye insists that the police are responsible for what happened on Wednesday. The police have already distanced themselves from the saga.