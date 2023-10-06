Ugandans in diaspora want role in PDM program

Ugandans living and working in the United States of America have requested the Ugandan government to connect the Parish Development Model program with them, as they can effectively find markets for Ugandan agricultural produce. Speaking to NTV in Dallas, Texas, United States, members of the Ugandan diaspora believe that the program will only become meaningful if their produce is sold in countries like America at improved prices. This request was made during a conference organized by the International Organization for Migration in collaboration with the East African Community Secretariat in Dallas, Texas.