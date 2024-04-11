Traders say they will resume protest over taxation on Monday

Traders who are members of the Kampala City Traders Association and the Federation of Uganda Traders Association have decided to close their shops starting next Monday. They are protesting against the 18 percent VAT imposed on every sold commodity. This decision comes after the traders failed to secure a meeting with the president, which was scheduled for tomorrow but was ultimately canceled. The meeting was arranged following a strike by traders on Monday, during which shops in the city were closed. However, the Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Minsa Kabanda, has urged the traders not to strike until a new meeting date with the president is arranged.