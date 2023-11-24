Tensions rise over fate of UMSC properties

Seven people are in police custody, arrested on suspicion of inciting violence when they stormed the Old Kampala mosque and disrupted prayers. This follows the issuance of a warrant of attachment and sale of immovable property order by the commercial division of the high court on 16th November. The attached properties include a plot on William Street and another one in old Kampala for failure to pay a debt of 19.2 billion shillings which the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council is supposed to settle by 21st December 2023.