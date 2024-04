Rwanda's KWIBUKA 30: Youth focused on preventing history's repetition

The youth are the focal point of the journey ahead for Rwanda's KWIBUKA 30 commemorative activities in Uganda organized by the Rwandan High Commission. In a public lecture commemorating the 30th anniversary of the genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, the lesson highlighted is what the next generation can use to ensure that history does not repeat itself. RITA KANYA MUJUNI reporting.