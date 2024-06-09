President Museveni orders an end to land evictions

President Museveni has called for an end to all forceful land evictions and called on absentee landowners to stop charging hefty nominal rents for the use of their land. The call came as the president spoke during the commemoration of National Heroes' Day in Mpenja in Gomba district. The president encourages families of those heroes who lost their lives to enable peace and to be at the forefront of development. He also called on local leaders to resolve the challenges faced by the locals to enable development at the household level.