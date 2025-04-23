Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Museveni never abandoned Maj Kazoora, says widow
  • 2 National Besigye, Lutale renew bail plea amid treason charges
  • 3 National Why Pope Francis never returned to his country
  • 4 National Rukungiri parish chief wanted over PDM bribery allegations, police say
  • 5 National Teso region HIV-positive youth rise above stigma