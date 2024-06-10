NUP leadership school; a centre for party ideology and patriotism

The National Unity Platform party has launched a leadership school at the former party's headquarters in Kamwokya in Kampala. The institution is intended to groom some of the party's supporters and members for major leadership roles in the political arena in the future. NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi says the school targets both the literate and the illiterate individuals who are fundamental in pushing the party's ideology even further.