Number of people who can write, read rising

According to various studies, literacy levels in Uganda are gradually improving. Some studies have shown that the literacy rate among people aged 18 and above has risen to 73.5%. Kampala has the highest literacy rate while Karamoja has the lowest. This was revealed by the Minister of State for Gender, Labour, and Social Development Sarah Mateke as she communicated the programme for the commemoration of World Literacy Day on September 8.