Nabbanja tasks PS Kakooza to ensure efficiency in OPM

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has tasked the incoming Permanent Secretary, Alex Kakooza, with prioritizing fixing issues affecting service delivery in her office. Nabbanja's call came as she presided over the handover ceremony to Kakooza from the outgoing Permanent Secretary, Dunstan Balaba, at the Office of the Prime Minister in Kampala. Kakooza has been acting PS in the Trade Ministry.