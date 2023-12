Muslim leaders rally behind embattled mufti

The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council leadership dismisses the notion that removing Mufti Shaban Mubaje will resolve conflicts in the faith. They emphasize the existence of established laws for voting out a Mufti and electing a new one. The officials also urge Muslim preachers to cease disseminating misinformation that tarnishes the UMSC's reputation. This message was conveyed during Friday prayers at the National Mosque in Old Kampala.