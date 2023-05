Meet a sex worker seeking to find a new job

Juliet is at a crossroads in her life. It’s about her work. You see, for the last five years, the 26-year-old has used her body to earn a living. She also doesn’t know what to call herself - is she a social worker, a lady of the night, a sex worker or the dreaded ‘P’ or ‘H’ words which are derogatory and offensive? But when she recently discovered that she was HIV-negative, she decided to quit. Or should she?