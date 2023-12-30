Lord Mayor Lukwago concerned at fate of roads

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has expressed concern at reports that the African Development Bank is considering halting funds, allocated to pay for the construction of roads in the city. The call, came ten days after a letter, addressed to the Secretary to the Treasury, Ramathan Ggoobi, indicated that the funds were to be halted over inconsistencies in governance. Lukwago now says he agrees with the African Development Bank and he wants parliament to enter into the matter to scrutinize the perpetrators responsible for the inaccuracy in the funding.