Looking back on Ebola lockdown enforcement

Two weeks after the Ministry of Health confirmed the Ebola outbreak in the country on 20th September 2022, President Museveni instituted a lockdown with a 7PM curfew to contain the infection and cut the transmission. The joint security force affected the measures. However, in October, the security operatives shot and injured Noeline Nalubyaai, who has since developed adverse health complications. Walter Mwesigye takes up the story.